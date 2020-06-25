Lloyd Cox
1937 - 2020
Cox, Lloyd
Feb 5, 1937 - Jun 21, 2020
Lloyd Cox, 83, Venice, FL passed away June 21, 2020. He was born February 5, 1937 in Panther, West Virginia to Lloyd Sr. and Edna (nee Higginbogtham) Cox
He was a past member of the Enduro Riders Association and Agonis Club. He was a current member of GWRRA, Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and Shrine. He was also a 32nd degree Mason.
He is preceded in death by brothers, Russell P. and Dana Cox and parents, Lloyd Sr. and Edna Cox. Lloyd will be dearly missed by his wife of 63 years, Marilyn (nee Hill) daughter, Lisa (Monte) Covert; granddaughter, Charlsie Sickler, and great grandson, Wyatt Sickler.
In light of Covid 19, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Lloyd's name may be given to Alzheimer's Association, https://act.alz.org/site/Donation or Shriner's Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607; or online at www.lovetotherescue.org, Online condolences may be made at www.nationalcremation.com/location/sarasota.



Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
9419239535
