Hankinson, Lloyd
March19, 1947 - June 3, 2019
Longtime Riverview High School mathematics teacher Lloyd Edgar Hankinson died June 3 at the Braden River Rehabilitation Center, where he had resided since August 2018.
He is survived by brothers, Wade Owen Hankinson Jr. and Barry Stephen Hankinson and wife Jamie; children Kai Hankinson, Heidi Hankinson Lynn and husband Jim, and Sean Hankinson and wife Kaitlyn; grandchildren Ally, Mia, Kaiden, Piper and Gracie; and step-grandchildren Courtney, Cameron, Skyler and Leilani.
Lloyd is remembered by his children as a dedicated, loving father who always put the needs and welfare of his family ahead of his own. He remained true to his gentle, selfless and compassionate nature despite his failing health in his final months.
Lloyd was born March 19, 1947, in Louisville, Ga., the second son of Wade Owen Hankinson and Mary Givens Hankinson. He grew up in Gulfport, Fla, and graduated from Boca Ciega High School in St. Petersburg. He graduated from Florida State University in 1969 with a bachelor's degree in mathematics and later received a second bachelor's degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of South Florida.
He and his wife Ann Howie Hankinson lived in the Washington, D.C., area for five years while Lloyd worked at the Defense Intelligence Agency and in the Library of Congress Computer Division. Though he strongly believed in the peaceful resolution of international conflict, he served in the Virginia National Guard and the US Army Reserves.
Lloyd and Ann moved to southwest Florida to start their family because Lloyd believed it was the ideal place to raise children. He taught geometry and coached baseball at Cardinal Mooney High School for three years before accepting a position at Riverview High School. There he taught honors algebra and geometry and coached girls' basketball until he retired in 2007.
He served as chairman of the RHS Mathematics Department for many years, as well as the school's representative to the Sarasota County Classified/Teachers Association. He devoted countless hours to helping colleagues and representing their interests with the school district. SC/TA leaders still remember him as always ready to "fight the good fight."
SC/TA President Pat Gardner said Lloyd played a key role in convincing doubtful teachers to support the 2006 referendum by creating a graphic salary schedule that showed how much more a typical teacher could earn over the course of a career if the referendum were successful than if it were not.
Lloyd's greatest loves besides his family were poker and bridge. He worked with his sons in California to start an online poker company and was a life-master bridge player who won several statewide tournaments and competed at the national level.
Lloyd planned his Celebration of Life to be an intimate family affair. He asked that his son Sean provide selections from Lloyd's favorite musician, John Prine, and that his brother Wade serve wine.
Lloyd's family is grateful for the wonderful care he received at the Braden River Rehabilitation Center and through Tidewell Hospice. Donations in Lloyd's memory may be made to Tidewell Hospice at tidewellhospice.org.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 7 to June 9, 2019