Rebhan, Logan
July 18, 2018 - March 12, 2020
Logan Matthew Rebhan passed away at home on March 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, after a 16 month battle with Leukemia. Logan was born July 18, 2018, to parents Matthew Rebhan and Heather Woulfe, in Sarasota, Fl. Logan enjoyed long walks in his tricycle, watching Mickey Mouse, laughing at his older brother and dancing to Baby Shark. His smile would light up any room, his laugh was contagious and his amazing hugs warmed every heart. Although his time here was cut short, Logan will leave a lasting impact to the community and beyond. Logan faced Infant Leukemia with a resilience and fortitude that inspired all who knew him. Through every challenge Logan faced he was always smiling. He taught all of us the true meaning of strength and how to face adversity. Logan is survived by father, Matthew Rebhan, mother, Heather Woulfe, brother, Blake Holmes, sister, Saylor Rebhan, Paternal Grandparents, Mark and Donna Rebhan, and Maternal Grandparents, Robert and Terri Milbrandt. We are so grateful to the many doctors, nurses, child life specialists, and volunteers that worked timelessly to cure Logan of his cancer. The reality for Logan and so many other children is pediatric cancer is an ugly, nasty beast that leaves a path for destruction. Just like Logan we will never stop fighting for a cure until no other kids are robbed of their childhood, no other siblings lose their best friends, and no other parents have to bury their babies. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, please follow #TeamLogan Facebook page for future details. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a Pediatric Cancer foundation of your choice.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020