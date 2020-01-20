|
|
Miller, Lois Annette
Apr 14, 1937 - Jan 18, 2020
She is survived by her son Michael (Donna) Schmidt, daughter Donna Merrill, step son Don (Patti) Miller, step daughter Cherie (Paul) Newell. Grandchildren Michele Schmidt Orozco, Lisa Schmidt Digman, Dale Merrill, Crystal Merrill Cranfield, step grandchildren Sean and Max Miller, Christina Newell Arroro. Great grandchildren Alexis Jones, Andrew Oliveira, Ciara, Trey and Colton Harris, Jessie and Kaley Hatfield, Alizabeth Cranfield, Destinie Merrill, Grace Arroro and Angeline Miller. Sister Peggy Gray; Betty Atilano, Mary Jane Balasary and brother Wayne Houseright along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by husbands Harry Miller and Charles J. Schmidt, mother Ann Stalls, father Bruton Stalls, brother Gene Modlin, brother in law Tom Gray and step son Bob Miller.
Annette retired in 1994 from The National Security Agency in Fort Meade, MD after 30 years of service. She moved from Glen Burnie, MD to Bradenton FL where she became a member of Kirkwood Presbyterian Church and worked in the church until 2001. She moved from Bradenton to Dickson, TN and resided there until her death.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020