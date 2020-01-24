|
|
Dunlop, Lois Boaz Penrod
Nov 12, 1935 - Jan 13, 2020
Lois Boaz Penrod Dunlop born 11/12/35; 11th child to BB & Allie Boaz. Lois was born again 05/05/46 and went to be with the Lord 1/13/2020.
She graduated Mayfield High School and the Academy of Millinery Design. Lois Married Bob Penrod 05/12/56 and son, Vernon, was born 08/24/57. Vernon married Kathy and had three daughters; Kimberly, Julie, and Sarah. Lois has six great grand-children; Jonan, born into heaven, and Elsa, Luther, Everett, Seth, and Ewan on earth. After marrying, Lois and Bob moved to Lockport, IL where they owned Penrod Insurance Agency. They were active in the community and church. Bob was taken to heaven on 07/03/89.
Lois married Hugh Dunlop and they lived together in Venice, FL attending First Baptist Church of Venice. Hugh died March 2002. Lois was also preceded in death by her parents, 6 brothers, and 3 sisters.
Lois enjoyed cooking, eating, sewing, and travel. She gave up most of that for card making and playing RummyQ with friends. Lois is now absent from the body but present with the Lord.
Services will be held January 31, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Venice at 11am.
Should friends desire, contributions can be sent to Riley Hospital for Children, Ophthalmology Dept. Gifts can be given online at www.rileykids.org or sent to Riley Children's Foundation, in memory of Lois Dunlop, 30 S. Meridian St., Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020