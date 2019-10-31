|
|
Johnson, Lois I.
July 6, 1930 - October 29, 2019
Lois I. (Jewell) Johnson 89, of Sarasota and formerly of Lafayette, IN. died on Tues. Oct. 29th 2019. Services will be held at 3pm on Thurs. Nov. 7, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are by Toale Brothers Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held after the service at Sandhill Preserve Clubhouse (Honore Ave. & Central Sarasota Pkwy.) Lois passed away peacefully after devoting her life to her family and friends. She is pre-deceased by her forever love and husband of 61 years, Jay Johnson. She is survived by her Son Greyling Johnson and Daughter Kim Johnson with Jack Merola of Sarasota. Grandson Blake Williams and Granddaughter Lindsay Johnson with Amir McRae in Atlanta, GA. Also survived by a Great Granddaughter Veronica Johnson who melted her heart. After her employment with the telephone company in Indiana, Lois changed careers and successfully opened and operated her own home cleaning service in her new hometown of Sarasota for over 30 years. Lois loved old movies, ironing, word games, sewing and spending as much time as possible with her family and friends. Her quick wit and feisty fun personality was cherished by all. Please join us in her Celebration of Life as we toast her with her favorite beverage, a hot cup a coffee!
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019