Clarkson, Lois Lipsky

Aug 10, 1927 - Aug 17,2020

Lois L. Clarkson of Sarasota passed away on August 17, 2020, a week after celebrating her 93rd birthday. She was born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on August 10, 1927, and graduated from The Pennsylvania State University in 1948. Lois is survived by her loving husband of seventy-two years, Richard S. Clarkson, her sons Richard S. Clarkson, Jr. and William C. Clarkson, her sister Joan Belletti and brother David Lipsky. Lois was predeceased by her daughter Cindy Clarkson. Lois is also survived by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Lois and Dick enjoyed a long and devoted marriage, raising their three children in New Jersey, the Philippines and the Philadelphia area. They retired in Sarasota in 1988 and traveled extensively through most of their retirement years.

Lois deeply loved her family and many close friends and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



