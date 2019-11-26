|
Cardinal, Lois M.
Sept. 27, 1921 - Nov. 18, 2019
Lois M Cardinal of Madison, Wisconsin peacefully passed away November 18 at her Sarasota residence. We thank all her kind caregivers. Lois had a long life well lived and her bright personality will stay in our memories. She was predeceased by her husband Stanley and her son Jon. She is survived by her daughter Catherine, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She used her nursing and gardening skills as an active community volunteer. Lois's memorial will be held December 6, 1pm in the chapel of First United Methodist church of Sarasota. All family, friends, and caregivers are welcome.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019