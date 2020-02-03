|
Kelley, Lois Mae
July 25, 1928 - September 7, 2019
Venice, Florida
Lois Mae Kelley died peacefully on September 7, 2019, at the age of 91. She was born on July 25, 1928 in Manitowoc, WI to the late Marie (Jeffrey) and Louis Stehula.
Lois is survived by her sons, James L. (Rae Ann) Kelley of Tarboro, NC, T. Robert (Kathleen) Kelley of Littleton, CO, her grandson James A. Kelley of Boulder, CO, and her companion, Thomas Waters of Venice FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands James J. Pracki and E. Joe Kelley, and her sole sibling Roger Stehula.
After graduating from Manitowoc Lincoln High School, Lois trained as a nurse and practiced at Holy Family Memorial Hospital. In 1948, she married James J. Pracki. After his early death, she married E. Joe Kelley in 1954, a teacher and school principal from Manitowoc. The couple moved to Appleton, WI and raised their family. Lois, an accomplished seamstress, taught sewing and clothing design at the Appleton Vocational School for many years. Ultimately, she became a successful real estate agent for Rollie Winter & Associates in Appleton. Following their retirements, Lois and E. Joe traveled and moved to Venice, FL, where Lois reignited her passion for golf and expanded her artistic talents to include watercolor and acrylic painting. Not surprisingly, she became accomplished in both.
Lois's determination and resilience were remarkable. She was strong-willed and hardworking, and these attributes, along with her natural talents, served her well as she raised two loving sons, had a long and successful relationship with her husband E. Joe, and enjoyed a full and active social life. She will be remembered for her welcoming and warm nature, her many artistic talents, and her honesty and kindness. Lois is missed.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9, 2020