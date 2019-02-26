|
|
Schulman, Lois
December 19, 1935 - December 2, 2018
Lois Schulman passed peacefully on the first day of Hanukah, December 2nd 2018 in Hospice at Holy Cross Hospital in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida with her grandson Charles at her side. She was born in Everett, Massachusetts to Irving and Eva Lifson on December 19th, 1935.
Hanukah is a celebration of miracles and light and anyone who knew Lois, knew she was guided by her spirituality giving her great peace, especially during her passing.
Lois was a woman ahead of her time and never said "cahn't". After studying Advertising Arts at Boston University, she moved to Manhattan to start her career and family and eventually to Merrick, Long Island. When her children Ronnie and Dale were school age, she began selling World Book Encyclopedias door-to-door whereby she mastered the "art of the sale". This combined with her creative training helped launch her career in advertising specialties.
Lois met Gordon Schulman in the early 1980s at the Concord Hotel in the Catskill Mountains of New York and they were married in 1985. She could tolerate the northern cold for only so long before she and Gordon moved to Sarasota where they had a partnership in business, Logo Investments, and in love. Lois loved everything art: shape, color, form and we saw this in everything she wore, loved and did, finishing her career as an "Agent of the Arts". In their later years, Gordon and Lois could be seen around town visiting galleries, holding hands, and lunching at local cafes. You couldn't miss the purple streak in her hair!
Lois is survived by her husband Gordon Schulman, brother Lawrence (Marcie) Lifson, children Ron (Karen) Getto, Dale (Barbara Laven) Getto, her grandchildren Samantha (Ian), Charles, Erica, Izzi, and Shadaysia as well as, her great granddaughter Julia.
Please join her family in a celebration of her life Monday, March 11th at 10 AM at Alderman Oaks, 727 Hudson Street, Sarasota. Also feel free to make a donation to support the local arts community. Some of Lois's favorites included Florida Studio Theater, Selby Gardens, Sarasota Chalk Festival and of course the Sarasota Opera.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 26 to Mar. 10, 2019