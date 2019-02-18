|
|
Sullenberger, Lois
June 16, 1930 - February 16, 2019
Lois Ann (nee Leslie) Sullenberger, was born June 16, 1930, Tarrytown, NY, to Gertrude Martha (nee Richards) Denton and Andrew David Leslie. Stepfather Ian Stuart Denton. Graduated Washington Irving High School 1948; and Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School. Predeceased by her husband, Robert Charles Sullenberger, formerly of Lancaster, PA, in 2013. Survived by her daughter, Diane Marie Sullenberger, and son-in-law, Scott Antonides, of Arlington, VA. Worked as a secretary for the State Department. Lived in Accra, Ghana; Bodicote, England; the D.C. metro area; Venice, FL. Faithful parishioner of Epiphany Catholic Cathedral. Loved volunteering at the Venice library, crosswords, and her granddog Marvel.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019