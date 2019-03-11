|
|
Wertheim, Lois
May 5, 1932 - March 9, 2019
Lois Wertheim, 86, of Sarasota, died March 9, 2019. Lois is survived by her four children: Wendy (Jeff) Stearns of Sarasota, Susie (Brad) Poindexter of Tuscaloosa, AL, Debby (David) Eidson of Atlanta, GA and Jeff (Anna) Wertheim of Birmingham, AL, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Lois lived a full life abounding in love, joy and adventure. She had a passion for art and creativity and found joy in inspiring and nurturing that same passion in her grandchildren. She leaves a spirit of optimism and legacy of compassion for others and will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. John's United Methodist Church, 6611 Proctor Rd, Sarasota, FL 34241 on Wednesday, March 13 at 2:00 pm, reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019