|
|
Herrick, Lon K.
Jun 26, 1947 - Nov 9, 2019
Lon Kent Herrick age 72 of Sarasota, FL. formerly Racine and Osseo, WI. passed away November 9 at 7:29am with his family by his side. Lon was born June 26, 1947 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the son of William and Fern Herrick. He graduated from Osseo High School in 1965. Lon married Dianne (Fesenmaier) Herrick in June of 1971 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Elmwood, WI. He was co-owner and worked 27 years at R&S Foods in Racine, WI. Lon was an inspiration to his friends and family, his health issues, never deterred him from living his life with a smile. He was also a true and loyal Packer fan. Lon is survived by his wife of 48 years, Dianne Herrick, two children Kent (Glenna) Herrick, Colorado and Angela (Matthew) Massruha, Florida along with two grandsons, Gaven and Ethan Massruha. Lon is also survived by his brother Roger (Betty) Herrick, Georgia and sister Donna Arvanites, Illinois as well as nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Lon is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law John Arvanites. Funeral mass will be held on November 20th, 9:30am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with reception to follow.
Toale Brothers Funeral Homes are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019