Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
5265 Placida Road
Grove City, FL
Lorain S. Hartnett


1932 - 2019
Lorain S. Hartnett Obituary
Hartnett, Lorain S.
Oct. 20, 1932 - Aug. 19, 2019
Lorain S. Hartnett, 86, of Englewood, passed on Monday, August 19, 2019 at her Sarasota County residence.
Born on October 20, 1932 in Bayonne, New Jersey to the late John and Mary Slivocka; she had been a resident of the Englewood area since 1994 coming from New Jersey, after retiring as a School Business Administrator in several New Jersey school district over a thirty-year period.
She is pre-deceased by her husband of fifty-three years: Robert in 2006 a son, Brian in 2002, and a sister Anna Dunn in 2009.
Survivors include her son: Neil (Pamela) Hartnett of Barnegat, NJ; one grandson: Brain Hartnett of Tampa, FL; two nieces, Deborah Goss of Orange, CA and Dr. Lori Dunn of Cape Coral, FL.
A Funeral Mass will be said on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10 Am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City FL, 34224. Interment will follow in the Memorial Garden.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Francis Outreach Ministry in memory of Lorain Hartnett.
You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 16 to Oct. 6, 2019
