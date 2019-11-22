|
Brustlin,
Loretta Dorothy Witte
Sep. 26, 1941 - Nov. 21, 2019
In remembrance of
Loretta Dorothy Brustlin.
Born in Ossining, New York, Loretta moved to Sarasota with her family and graduated from Sarasota High School in 1959. She retired from Sarasota County School Board following a long career in Computer Services. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and doing varied crafts. She was a member of Sarasota Stitchers and 53rd Avenue Church of Christ. Loretta is pre-deceased by her parents Evelyn and Frederick Witte, sister Ann Lynch, brother Fred Witte, and husband Walt Brustlin. Loretta is survived by her brother John Witte, stepdaughter Barbara Smith and nephew Eric Witte of Sarasota and many friends. Services will held Tuesday, November 26 at 53rd Avenue Church of Christ in Bradenton at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to 53rd Ave. Church of Christ, Southeastern Guide Dogs or . Interment will take place later in Sarasota Memorial Park. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019