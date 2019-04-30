|
|
Farrell Khayam,
Loretta
June 24, 1967 - April 19, 2019
Loretta Farrell Khayam, 51, of Fairfax, Virginia, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019. She was a beloved wife, mother of two, and Fairfax High School math teacher. A survivor of childhood cancer, Loretta became a tireless supporter of pediatric cancer advocacy groups.
Born to Elva Farrell and Thomas Farrell (deceased) on June 24, 1967 in Bradenton, Florida, Loretta grew up in Sarasota, where she graduated from Pine View School in 1985. In 1989, she earned a bachelor's from American University in Washington, DC, and later received a master's from George Mason University in Fairfax, VA.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Keyvan Khayam of Fairfax; daughters Tara Khayam of Chicago and Noosheen Khayam Bearce of Bedford, VA and her family, husband Chris Bearce and his sons Sam, Parker, and Lucas; mother Elva Farrell of Sarasota; sister Beth Price of Sarasota; and brother Gavin Farrell of Belmont, MA.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Loretta Khayam Memorial Scholarship, which supports Fairfax High math students, c/o College Access Fairfax, 8115 Gatehouse Road, Suite 1512, Falls Church, VA 22042; note the scholarship's name in the memo line.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 5, 2019