Loretta M. (Foster) Garlock

Loretta M. (Foster) Garlock Obituary
Garlock, Loretta M. (Foster)
Jan. 9, 1923 - Nov. 9, 2019
Loretta M. (Foster) Garlock, age 96 passed away on November 9, 2019 at The Pines of Sarasota nursing home. She was born on January 9, 1923 in Savanna, IL to Alfred and Marion (McCutcheon) Foster. On June 15, 1944 Loretta married Leonard J. Garlock.
Loretta is survived by her daughter, Rev. Margaret (William) Marvell of Madison, IN and son, James L (Susan) Garlock of Sarasota, FL. Loretta has two grandchildren, William (Deana) Marvell and Jordann (Robert) Freese, sister-in-law, Hazel (Donald) Foster and nieces and nephews.
Loretta was preceded in death by her husband and brother.
A memorial service will be held in Clinton, IA at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
