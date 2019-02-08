|
Church, Lori Ann
Oct. 10, 1956 - Feb. 5, 2019
Lori Ann Church, age 62, passed away on February 5, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida after a short illness. Lori was born in El Paso, Texas on October 10, 1956 the daughter of Owen and Patricia Nading. She graduated from Guttenberg High School in 1974 and attended Hawkeye Community College and the University of Northern Iowa, receiving a degree in Dental Hygiene in 1981. Lori served with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office from about 1984 to 1988, first as a 911 dispatcher then later as a Deputy Sheriff. Afterward, she pursued her career as a dental hygienist, working for several area dentists until retiring in 2018. Throughout her life, Lori was a person who immensely enjoyed her family and friends. Her childhood was spent as a member of an Air Force family traveling to various bases in the United States and in Morocco. Learning from the close family ties of a Service family, she developed a deep commitment to becoming an excellent mother and wife. Lori's enthusiasm for her family was testament to her wonderfully generous and giving spirit. Lori was cherished by many friends, some of whom were fellow travelers on multiple ocean cruises. Lori enjoyed the travel, but the friendships most of all. Among all who knew her, she will always be remembered as a smiling, engaging and caring person. Lori will be loved and missed by us all. Lori is survived by her husband David Church – retired Sarasota County Sheriff's Deputy, her son Brian Church – a systems engineer for Amazon living in Seattle, Washington, and her brother Terry Beyer of California. A memorial service will be conducted at the National Cremation & Burial Society at 2990 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, Florida 34239 on Thursday February 14, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Family, Friends and well-wishers are welcome. Memorial donations can be made to the .
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019