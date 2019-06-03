|
Loretta Baribeault (Lori) resident of Venice, FL died on May 29, 2019. Born in Norwich, CT. Graduate of Buena Regional High School in NJ. Attended classes at Rowan University. Skilled HR/Tax professional. Later discovered UUCOV (Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice) and became an integral member of committees, teams, planning groups and fellowship. Lori loved music, humor and was passionate about social justice. Lori leaves behind her mother Trudy Baribeault, brothers Mark (Maggie) and Matt (Amarily) and sister Karen (Ross), nephew Chris, nieces: Courtney, Cassidy, Celeste and Charlotte and a number of aunts and cousins. Lori also leaves behind her loving and extended UUCOV family. She was predeceased by her father Ronald Baribeault. Lori's memorial service and life celebration will be held on June 29, 2019 at UUCOV at 5:00 PM at 1971 Pinebrook Rd. Venice FL. Memorial donations may be made in Lori's name to Tidewell Hospice, UUCOV or ALSO Youth.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 3 to June 4, 2019