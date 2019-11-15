|
|
DeLeo , Lorraine
Sept 6, 1928 - Nov 7, 2019
Lorraine DeLeo, 91, passed away peacefully at Tidewell Hospice House on November 7, 2019. Lorraine, better known as Granny, was a wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her devotion to her 4 daughters and 9 grandchildren was fierce and unwavering.
Born in Burgettstown, PA, Granny married her husband Bill and they enjoyed 18 years together before Bill died in 1975. Even with this great tragedy, Granny never lost sight of her dedication to raising her children.
She was an amazing mother and an even more amazing grandmother. When she settled in Sarasota in 1999, she knew she found her home. Here, with 3 of her daughters, she helped to raise her grandchildren. Granny was an inspiration at the Berlin Euclid YMCA. She could be found at the gym every day to exercise and see her friends. She will be remembered for her love and devotion for her family and her inspiration in exercise and health.
Donations may be made, in her memory, to the Frank Berlin YMCA on Euclid.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with Your Traditions www.yourtraditionsfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019