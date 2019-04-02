|
Castleberry, Lorraine Deloris
Sept 9, 1959 - Mar 29, 2019
Lorraine Deloris Castleberry, 59, of Tallavast, Florida, formerly of Bradenton, Florida, died on Mar 29, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Turners Chapel A.M.E. Church, 312 11th St. E. Palmetto, Fl.. Services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Turners Chapel A.M.E. Church , 312 11th St. E. Palmetto, Fl. With Interment in Rubonia Cemetey. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019
