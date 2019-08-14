Home

Lorraine Marie "Lori" (Lewis) Long


1956 - 2019
Lorraine Marie "Lori" (Lewis) Long Obituary
Long , Lorraine Marie (Lewis) "Lori"
March 7, 1956 - August 11, 2019
Lorraine Marie (Lewis) Long, "Lori", 63, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019, with her family surrounding her. She was born on March 7, 1956 in White Plains, NY. As a little girl, she lived in Mamaroneck and Rye, NY. She grew up in Bristol, TN. and attended Bristol Tennessee High School. Lori later moved to Sarasota, FL. with her son Johnny. She worked as a legal secretary at the State Attorney's office in Sarasota for many years. She married her wonderful husband, Andy Long, in 1980. Lori loved life, her family and friends, and had such an exceptional talent and passion for cooking. She had such a beautiful love for animals, especially her birds. She grew up as an accomplished Equestrienne and loved horses so much. Lori had such a beautiful heart and soul, and such a kind and peaceful spirit. She was an amazing Wife, Mom, Sister, Grandma, Godmom, Aunt and Friend to everyone. Lori is deeply loved and will be missed by all.
She is survived by her husband, Andy Long, son, John Hayes, brother, Don Lewis, sisters Diane Goshorn, Claire Lewis, and Renee Matthews; Granddaughters, Kaya, Savannah, and Faith Hayes, Goddaughter, Jess Markway, 18 nieces and nephews, and 22 great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her Mom and Dad, Eleanor and Tom Lewis, and brother, Roger Lewis. Family and close friends will have a celebration of life in Sarasota, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019
