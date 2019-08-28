|
|
Lane, Louanne "Pat" Callahan
Jan 23, 1928 - Aug 28, 2019
Louanne "Pat" Callahan Lane, 91, of Bradenton, FL passed away August 28, 2019. She was born in Allentown, PA. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta at Denison University, where she met and married Moses Lane. As he progressed through Ford Motor Co., they moved about every two years, and Pat was able to entice the children to love it as she did. As a member of the Junior League she did volunteer work in each new city, and continued it when they retired to El Conquistador, Bradenton in 1982. Pat loved swimming, tennis, nature's myriad treats, reading and sewing. Busy, happy life. She was predeceased by daughter, Terry Jennifer Deevy (Bill) and her twin brother, Larry Bradford Lane, both as adults. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Moses, her cherished daughter, Bari Dreissigacker (Peter), seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Pat valued her family and many friends. There are no services. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel, 5624 26th St W, Bradenton, FL 34207 is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be made at www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019