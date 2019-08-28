Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory - Bradenton
5624 26th Street West
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 758-7788
For more information about
Louanne Lane
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Louanne Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louanne Callahan "Pat" Lane


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louanne Callahan "Pat" Lane Obituary
Lane, Louanne "Pat" Callahan
Jan 23, 1928 - Aug 28, 2019
Louanne "Pat" Callahan Lane, 91, of Bradenton, FL passed away August 28, 2019. She was born in Allentown, PA. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta at Denison University, where she met and married Moses Lane. As he progressed through Ford Motor Co., they moved about every two years, and Pat was able to entice the children to love it as she did. As a member of the Junior League she did volunteer work in each new city, and continued it when they retired to El Conquistador, Bradenton in 1982. Pat loved swimming, tennis, nature's myriad treats, reading and sewing. Busy, happy life. She was predeceased by daughter, Terry Jennifer Deevy (Bill) and her twin brother, Larry Bradford Lane, both as adults. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Moses, her cherished daughter, Bari Dreissigacker (Peter), seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Pat valued her family and many friends. There are no services. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel, 5624 26th St W, Bradenton, FL 34207 is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be made at www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now