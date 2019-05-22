|
|
Schweitzer, Louella Stephens
Jan 10, 1928 - May 19, 2019
Louella Stephens Schweitzer, 91, died May 19, 2019 peacefully at her home in Venice, FL with her family at her side.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, May 23, in the auditorium at Jacaranda Trace in Venice. Burial will be at Glen Cove Cemetery in Knightstown, IN.
Louella was a member of the West Richmond Friends Meeting (Quaker) in Richmond IN and was an associate member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Venice. She was an avid golfer and member of the Jacaranda West Country Club for nearly 20 years, as well as a regular member of the bridge groups at Jacaranda Trace. She did volunteer work at hospitals and Red Cross in any community where she lived.
She is survived by a daughter, Lou Ann (Stephen) Beamish of Fountain Hills, AZ; a son, Ted (Nancy) Macy of Venice, FL; a stepdaughter, Karen Corson of St Petersburg, FL; five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and four nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Richard H Schweitzer III; a sister, Artie June Porter of Lewisville, IN; a half-sister Louise Darling of New Castle, IN; a half-brother, John Melton of California.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 22 to May 23, 2019