|
|
Giordano, Louie
Aug 2, 1933 - Feb 13, 2019
Louie Giordano, age 85, of Venice, FL passed away on February 13, 2019. He was born in Pontiac, Michigan on August 2, 1933 to Angelo and Angelina Giordano. Louie and his wife Barbara spent 23 years as snowbirds, travelling back to Waterford, MI, then became permanent residents 11 years ago. Before retiring, Louie and his brother Donald were the owners of Harbor Steak House in Keego Harbor, Michigan. Louie was an avid golfer, winning the Capri Isles Club Championship three times. He was also an excellent hunter and enjoyed playing cards.
Surviving family members include his wife of 40 years, Barbara; sons Joseph (Mary Jane) and Steven (Lucelle); step children James Ayers, John Ayers (Theresa), Cynthia Weise (Patrick), Linda Licari (Patrick); 13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by sons Mark and Anthony, grandson Scott, and brother Donald.
Visitation will be at Farley Funeral Home, Venice, Saturday, February 16 from 2-5 pm with a scripture service at 4:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, February 18th at 10 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers please donate to the .
To share a memory of Louie or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019