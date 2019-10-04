|
|
Ugo, Louie
Feb. 9, 1929 - Sept. 30, 2019
It is with incredible sadness and loss that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Louie Ugo passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 90, at the Venice Tidewell Hospice House. He was a native of Stoughton, Massachusetts and longtime resident of Ogunquit, Maine and Venice, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Hallett Ugo. He is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Debbie Ugo; daughter and son-in-law, Marylou Ugo and Daniel Walker; and granddaughter, Amy DaSilva. He was predeceased by his infant son, James Ugo. He was also cherished by his nieces and nephews.
Louie was born in Mattapan, Massachusetts on February 9th, 1929 to Giacinto Ugo and Theresa Comperchio Ugo. He attended Stoughton schools until enlisting into the Navy in 1948, where he served for 4 years, receiving an honorable discharge. Upon returning home, he met and later married the love of his life, Mary. Louie, a carpenter by trade, built homes and businesses in and around New England, specifically focusing on the development of Stoughton, Massachusetts. Ultimately, he had the foresight to open a successful Dunkin' Donuts franchise that he would own and grow for 30 years. Due to all of his incredible hard work and magnetic personality, he was able to provide a beautiful life for his wife and family. His personal passions were family, poker, golf, and cooking homemade pasta. He especially enjoyed traveling far and wide, building loving memories with Mary and his family. Louie exuded charm, humor, friendship and most of all, he loved his family.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 12th, 2019 at 2:00 pm with a memorial service at 3:30 pm at the Farley Funeral Home, 265 Nokomis Ave S, Venice, Florida. Gathering for friends and family to follow. Please share condolences and memories with the family by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019