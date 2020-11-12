1/
Louis Baker
Baker, Louis
Oct 24, 2020
Louis was one of eight children born to Joseph & Elizabeth Baker in Johnstown, PA.
He served in the World War II Army Signal Corp then married Jane Fellinger and raised two children, Susan and Joseph in Buffalo, NY, relocating in 1968 to Sarasota, Florida.
After retiring from the Sarasota Post Office, Louis was a Eucharistic Minister for St. Michael the Archangel church & Sarasota Memorial Hospital, a member of the Secular Franciscan Order & Queenship of Mary and of Knights of Columbus. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Salvation Army and Memorial Hospital. A parishioner at Incarnation Church, the funeral mass was held there on 10/29/20 by dear friend Rev. Ronnie Sisson.
Louis is survived by his wife of 71 years, Jane Baker and daughter, Susan Rudic.


Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
