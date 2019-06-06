|
Clark III, Louis C.
July 18, 1943 - June 2, 2019
Louis C. Clark III peacefully passed away on June 2nd, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Sarasota Memorial Hospital after a long battle with kidney disease. Louis grew up in Holbrook, Massachusetts, was a former resident of Plymouth, Massachusetts, and has been a long time resident of Sarasota, Florida.
Louis was a 1st class stationary steam engineer, spending his career working in the Boston Edison power plants.
Louis was a loving husband of Sylvia Clark, father of Louis IV and Marlene, grandfather of Emily, Erica, Louis V, Wesley and Wyatt, and great grandfather of Avery and Louis. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Kidney Fund.
Arrangements by: Gulf Coast Cremations.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 6 to June 9, 2019