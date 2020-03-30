|
|
Long, Louis, M.
Sep 21, 1939 - Mar 12, 2020
Louis M. Long, Jr. passed away on March 12, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Lou was born on September 21, 1939 in Montclair, New Jersey. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Judith Long and their blended family, including Robin Magac (Gregory), Tracey Beeker, Louis M. Long III (Tricia), Kyle Long (Jana), J.C. Wells (Lori), Erin Cobb, Jay Wells (Cami), Craig Wells (Melissa); a multitude of grandchildren and great grandchildren; his brother, Harry Long, sister, Ruth Ann Gray and former wife, Gay Long. He was predeceased by his first infant son and parents Louis M. Long, Sr. and Ruth E. Long.
A graduate of Bloomfield College and Seton Hall University, Lou began his career as a coach, mentor and teacher in Maryland and New Jersey. His family relocated to Charlotte County in 1980 where he became a school administrator. In addition to caring for his students, Lou achieved great success as an educator, receiving the National Blue-Ribbon Award while at Murdock Middle School and the coveted Crystal Apple Award during his tenure in Savannah, Ga. as an assistant superintendent. Lou also served as an adjunct professor at USF, training first year teachers to be their best.
Lou loved his community and was an active member of the Englewood Community Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder and on many committees. He was a past president of the Placida Rotary and became a Paul Harris fellow. He also served as the event chair for the ACS . After his personal diagnosis with cancer, Lou helped found the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation to support local cancer patients. His most recent community involvement was being a proud member of the Vote Yes for Success Referendum Steering Committee for Charlotte County Public Schools, which successfully passed in 2019.
Lou loved college sports (especially Florida Gator football), fishing, gardening and politics. Most of all, he loved his family. We will all miss his great smile, big hugs, optimism and enthusiasm for life.
In lieu of flower contributions, donations can be made to the Community Presbyterian Church or the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation, both in Englewood.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a future time by the Lemon Bay Funeral Home in Englewood.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020