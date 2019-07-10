|
McDonald, Jr. , Louis
Dec 2, 1947 - July 7, 2019
Louis McDonald, Jr. , 71, of Bradenton , Florida , died on July 7, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Chandler's Funeral Home, 1425 Dr. MLK Jr. Way., Sarasota, Fl . Services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Bible Baptist Church , 1720 6Th Ave. W. Palmetto, Fl. Interment will be in Adams-Fogartyville Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 10 to July 11, 2019