Chandler's Funeral Chapel
1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-3125
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chandler's Funeral Chapel
1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Sarasota, FL 34234
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Bible Baptist Church
1720 6Th Ave. W.
Palmetto, FL
1947 - 2019
Louis McDonald Jr. Obituary
McDonald, Jr. , Louis
Dec 2, 1947 - July 7, 2019
Louis McDonald, Jr. , 71, of Bradenton , Florida , died on July 7, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Chandler's Funeral Home, 1425 Dr. MLK Jr. Way., Sarasota, Fl . Services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Bible Baptist Church , 1720 6Th Ave. W. Palmetto, Fl. Interment will be in Adams-Fogartyville Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 10 to July 11, 2019
