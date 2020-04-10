Home

Louis Santacross Iii


1980 - 2020
Louis Santacross Iii Obituary
Santacross III, Louis
Jan 22, 1980 - Apr 2, 2020
Louis (Weegie) was a resident of Rotonda, Florida. He was born in Somerville, NJ to Louis and Mary Santacross on January 22, 1980. He was a graduate of Lemon Bay High School. He worked as a tradesman. He is survived by his parents, Louis & Mary Santacross; his daughter, Jaylnn Santacross; his brother's, David (Julia) Reigle & Dan (Lisa) Reigle; his sisters, Beth & Sarah Santacross. He is also survived by 6 nieces and 4 nephews. Due to the restrictions of Covid- 19, a celebration of life service will be held after those are lifted.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
