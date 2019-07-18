|
|
Nargi, Louis T.
Aug. 28, 1942 - July 17, 2019
Louis T. Nargi, 76, of Venice, Florida formerly of New York passed away on July 17, 2019. He was born August 28, 1942 in Bronx, New York. He moved to the Venice area in 1977 from New York. Lou retired from Pelham Police Department in New York and Century 21 Real Estate in Venice where he was a Broker. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. Lou is survived by his wife Carol, daughter Diane Lerigo, was predeceased by daughter Denise Nargi in 2014, survived by sons Dominick Nargi and Michael Heath, sister Tina Stradtman, predeceased by his brother Salvatore Nargi in 2012, also survived by his sister-in-law Eileen Nargi and four grandchildren. A visitation will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel with a Funeral Service Monday, July 22, 2019 10:30 AM also at Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel Venice, Fl. with burial at 12:30 PM at Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Herald Tribune from July 18 to July 20, 2019