Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michaels Church
5394 Midnight Pass Rd
Siesta Key, FL
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Wilfred Church
Louis Vodila


1927 - 2019
Louis Vodila Obituary
Vodila, Louis
July 11 1927 - Nov 10 2019
Louis F Vodila aka Doc, passed away peacefully in Sarasota, Fl., November 10 at the age of 92 due to complications from Myasthenia Gravis. Funeral services will be held at St. Michaels Church 5394 Midnight Pass Rd., Siesta Key on Dec 10, 2019 at 10:30 with final resting service taking place at St. Wilfred Church approx. 12:30 to 1 pm followed with a celebration of life at 33820 State Rd 70 East, Myakka City, Fl.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
