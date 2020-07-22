1/1
Louis "Hole Shot" Williams Sr.
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
Williams Sr., Louis "Hole Shot"
Feb 2, 1955 - Jul 17, 2020
Louis C. Williams, 65, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Jul. 17, 2020. Visitation will be held from 12:00pm-2:00pm on Sat., Jul. 25, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 2:00pm on Sat., Jul. 25, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Mazonne Williams; sons, Louis C. Williams Jr. and David Jenkins; daughters, Stephanie Huffman and Samantha Williams; brother, Arthur Williams; sisters, Mary Lou Johnson, Frances Saett, and Annette Johnson; 23 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
JUL
25
Service
02:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
