Williams Sr., Louis "Hole Shot"

Feb 2, 1955 - Jul 17, 2020

Louis C. Williams, 65, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Jul. 17, 2020. Visitation will be held from 12:00pm-2:00pm on Sat., Jul. 25, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 2:00pm on Sat., Jul. 25, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.

He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Mazonne Williams; sons, Louis C. Williams Jr. and David Jenkins; daughters, Stephanie Huffman and Samantha Williams; brother, Arthur Williams; sisters, Mary Lou Johnson, Frances Saett, and Annette Johnson; 23 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.



