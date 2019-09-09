Home

Louise Adler
Louise Adler


1925 - 2019
Louise Adler Obituary
Adler, Louise
Nov. 6, 1925 - Sept. 5, 2019
Louise (Talé) Adler passed away peacefully on September 5 at her home in Falmouth, Massachusetts after a brief and dignified battle with pancreatic cancer. During this two-month period, her life was filled with love, a little adventure, family and friends.
Louise was born November 6, 1925 in Brooklyn, NY. Her parents were immigrants with only elementary school educations. Her father was from Italy and her mother from France. Education was valued and Louise went on to earn her PhD in immunology at the age of 27. Her career included teaching at the university level, as well as many years doing her own research at the Public Health Research Institute in New York City and at St. Jude's Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN. For most of her career she worked side by side with her husband of 43 years, Frank L. Adler, who passed away in 1991.
After retiring in 1987, Louise was able to spend more time enjoying her passions for music, art and travel. Wintering in Bradenton, she was a performing member of the Anna Maria Island (Florida) Concert Chorus and Orchestra as well as a board member and President for several years. She was also a member and occasional performer with the Manatee Players in Bradenton, Florida. She was a longtime member of the Bradenton Opera Guild. After moving to Falmouth in 1999, she sang with the Woods Hole Cantata Consort and The Falmouth Chorale. She also participated in the Berkshire Choral Festival every summer for 15 years.
She was an accomplished artist, creating beautiful watercolor paintings of her favorite places in Falmouth as well as of the many places she visited in the U.S. and abroad. She was a member of the Falmouth Art Center and continued to take classes there until two months ago.
Louise's love of opera began as a child. In addition to being a season ticket holder and generous contributor to the Sarasota Opera Company while in Florida, she enjoyed traveling to the Glimmerglass Festival in Cooperstown, NY every summer. One of her most fervent wishes was to go there one more time after learning of her diagnosis, and she did make the trip in mid-August.
One of her most memorable experiences at Glimmerglass occurred last summer when she was invited to a pre-opera picnic dinner and sat at the table next to fellow opera lover, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Louise taught a four-week opera course at the Falmouth Public Library that was offered for several summers.
Louise will be missed and remembered with love by her children, daughter Gabrielle Allen and her husband John; son Jonathan Adler and his wife Kate; her grandchildren David Allen and his wife Michelle, Lindsey (Allen) Hingorany and her husband Adam, Benjamin Adler and Noah Adler. She has four great-grandchildren; Jack and Weston Hingorany and Conor and Clara Allen. They were all "awed" by "Nana" and she adored them.
A celebration of Louise's life will be planned for a later date in Falmouth. Donations in memory of Louise can be made to the Falmouth Art Center or any other organization dedicated to music, art, nature, or the betterment of the world.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
