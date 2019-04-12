Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
For more information about
Louise Joseph
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Joseph
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise E. Joseph


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louise E. Joseph Obituary
Joseph, Louise E.
Oct. 20, 1928 - Apr. 10, 2019
Louise E. Joseph of Sarasota, Florida formerly of Chicago, Illinois passed peacefully on April 10, 2019. Louise is predeceased by her former spouse Bernard L. Joseph, brother Mitchel B. Sikita (Helen). Louise is survived by her two daughters Sandra Joseph (David Stott) of Hoboken, NJ, Mariann Hansen (James, deceased) of Metairie, LA, son Michael (Sandra Lee) of Hebron, IL, granddaughter Tiffany Joseph of Woodstock, IL, sister, Cecilia Kowalski (Joe) of Delevan Lake, WI and brother Fred Sikita (Mel, deceased) of Riverside, CA plus supportive nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now