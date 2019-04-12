|
|
Joseph, Louise E.
Oct. 20, 1928 - Apr. 10, 2019
Louise E. Joseph of Sarasota, Florida formerly of Chicago, Illinois passed peacefully on April 10, 2019. Louise is predeceased by her former spouse Bernard L. Joseph, brother Mitchel B. Sikita (Helen). Louise is survived by her two daughters Sandra Joseph (David Stott) of Hoboken, NJ, Mariann Hansen (James, deceased) of Metairie, LA, son Michael (Sandra Lee) of Hebron, IL, granddaughter Tiffany Joseph of Woodstock, IL, sister, Cecilia Kowalski (Joe) of Delevan Lake, WI and brother Fred Sikita (Mel, deceased) of Riverside, CA plus supportive nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019