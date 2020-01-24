|
Zemzicki, Louise P.
Jan 25, 1929 - Jan 21, 2020
Louise Zemzicki passed on January 21, 2020. She was born in NYC and moved to Sarasota in 1956 from Stamford, Connecticut. She graduated from Colby Sawyer College. Before moving to Sarasota she was employed by American Broadcasting Company in NYC. She is survived by her four children Allan (Karen) Lamb of Brandy Station, Virginia, Nancy (Mark) Spreen of Sarasota, Laura (Dan) May of Sarasota, and Tracy Lamb of Sarasota, six grandchildren, Grant Schafler of Tampa, Rich Lamb of Colorado Springs, Justin Schafler of Sarasota, Jessica Moore of Sarasota, David Spreen of Sarasota and Sydney May of Sarasota, and two great grandchildren, Carter Moore and Theo Moore of Sarasota A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the , https://act.alz.org/donate or 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements entrusted to Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020