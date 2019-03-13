|
|
|
Palumbo, Louise
Mar. 20, 1928 - Mar. 11, 2019
Louise Palumbo, 90, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Brooklyn, NY, died on Mar. 11, 2019. Visitation will be held from 2:00 until 4:00 pm and from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Toale Brothers Colonial Chapel, Sarasota. Services will be held at 6:30 pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Toale Brothers Colonial Chapel, Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Colonial Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
