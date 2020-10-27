St Phillip, Louise

Nov 09,1920 - Oct 19,2020

Louise Randall St Phillip passed on too her next journey October 19, 2020. Louise was born to Marie and Sam Randall in Bradenton, Fl November 9, 1920. She graduated in 1939 from Manatee High School. Working as a switch board operator for the telephone company during World War Two she met her husband Edward St Phillip on Siesta Key beach. Married March 4 1945 they split their time between Wolfboro New Hampshire and Siesta Key managing resorts. Brook and Bridle Inn in Wolfboro and The Bay Island Hotel in Sarasota. It was during this time that a partnership with Paul T Babson of Boston Massachusetts was formed with the intention of creating a winter resort on Siesta Key. The land was purchased in 1949 and in the season1950/51 The Gulf and Bay Club entertained its first guest.

Louise raised three Children during this time while supervising the many gardens on the property and developed her love of plants and flowers of all kinds she enjoyed many years as a member of the Sarasota Garden Club reigning as president several times of the Azalea Circle. She followed her husbands dedication to The Rotary club serving as a member of Rotary Ann's, Louise served as their president for several terms.

Louise was pre-deceased by her husband of 48 years in 1993. She enjoyed many years of traveling to New Jersey shore for the summer with her best Friend and Sister in Law Fran San Fillipo. Visiting family and botanical gardens on the road to NJ. Being an avid baseball fan and Loyal Atlanta Braves follower she enjoyed many seasons of baseball she could quote stats, era's, rbi's, and of course errors. She would stay up late into the night watching the West coast games.

Louise leaves behind a daughter, Pamela McCaque of Venice, a son Edward St Phillip Jr of Sarasota, a daughter Melissa Palermo of Sarasota, a Son in Law Jim Palermo. Several Grandchildren, Marshall McCaque, Adam Palermo, Ashley Snyder, her husband Scott, and Edward Palermo, Two great grandchildren Maddie McCaque, and Charlotte Snyder.

A mass of Christian burial will take place Monday November 9th, 10 am at St Boniface Episcopal Church, 5615 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, Fl. Per order of the Bishop of SW Florida safety protocols will be in place, mask must be worn, and a host will seat you to keep everyone social distanced. You may call the church at 349-5615 to make a reservation if you wish.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Sarasota Garden Club or to St Boniface Episcopal Church or to a Charity of your liking.



