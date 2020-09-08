Bedessem Jr., L.P. (Pete)

Sep 2, 1927 - Sep 3, 2020

L.P. (Pete) Bedessem Jr. of Bradenton, FL passed away on September 3rd after celebrating his 93rd birthday on September 2nd with his family. He leaves behind his wife of 70 years Anita, his daughter Julie, son-in-law Bruce and grandog Ace (aka The CEO). He is also survived by his nephews Jack Bedessem of Laramie, WY, Jim Bedessem of Lutz, FL, niece Kari Stoltenberg of Garretson, SD and sister-in-law Janyce Bedessem of Bradenton, FL. Pete was born and raised in Webster, SD and played on the 1946 state championship basketball team. He attended Northern State College and subsequently served in the 66th Chemical Depot Co of the Army during the Korean war. Pete joined the Dodge Division of Chrysler Corp in 1955 as sales manager for the Sioux Falls, SD district and was appointed Minneapolis city manager in 1961. He moved to St. Louis in 1965 as an assistant regional manager and then back to Minneapolis in 1968 as regional manager. His 35 year career with Chrysler was completed in Atlanta with the marketing and investment division. After retiring in 1990 to Tara Golf and Country Club in Bradenton, Pete enjoyed playing golf, cruising and traveling abroad. He will be remembered for his love of his family, God and country. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, 12902 Magnolia Dr, Tampa FL 33612.





