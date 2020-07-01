Toub, Lucille M.
Mar 12, 1924 - May 5, 2020
Lucille M. Toub, 96, passed away May 5, 2020 in Lakewood Ranch Fl. after a short stay in hospice following a stroke, joining her loving husband Louis Toub, M.D.
Lucille (Lou) was born in Renovo, Pa. in 1924, the tenth child of John and Mary Redos. She graduated with an RN from Hahnemann Medical School in Philadelphia, Pa. where she met her husband Lou. As a nurse, she had the honor of working with pioneer heart surgeon, Dr. Charles Bailey. But her true passion was being a wife and mother to her three children. She was a gentle spirit, but anyone who knew her learned she was feisty, funny, wise, possessed incredible strength supported by her faith, and was fiercely independent. She learned to drive at 40, became a wonderful artist by mid-fifties, and learned piano in her sixties, and always dressed in style. She painted and read voraciously until her sight failed her, but never let it stop her. Lou possessed a special ability to welcome and share her huge heart with everyone she met, always looking for the good in people.
A strong and vibrant presence in the lives of her family and friends, Lucille is survived by her son Dr. Frank Toub and his wife Donna (New Smyrna Beach, Fl.), her daughter Kathryn Harris, and her husband Ronald Harris (Vienna, Va.), and Mary Lou Toub Visser, who lives in Lakewood Ranch and supported Lou in later life. She is also survived by her six grandchildren Alexandra Toub and her husband Ray Toub, Steven Toub, Kelley Harris Sanginiti and her husband Dr. Chris Sanginiti, Lauryn Harris, Jarid Visser and Arik Visser. She is also survived by her first great grandchild Spencer Toub, who sadly she never met, and her many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, and dear friends. We take comfort knowing she is in God's hands and doing the things she loved with her husband.
A formal service is postponed due to COVID. A service celebrating her life will be held next Spring 2021 in Moorestown, N.J., where family and friends can commemorate Lou's life in the kind of gathering she loved so much. Please visit her memorial website and share remembrances and pictures of Lucille and how she touched our lives: https://lucilletoub.wixsite.com/inmemory.
