Moore, Lucille (Lu)

Jun 23, 1928 - Jul 14, 2020

Lu Moore passed away at her home in Venice, Florida on July 14, 2020 at the age of 92. Lu was born to Clarence and Florence Loewenstine at their home in Port Chester, New York on June 23, 1928. Lu was one of three children. She was raised in Port Chester and graduated from Port Chester High School.

Following high school, Lu was accepted at a NY teaching college with plans to become a kindergarten teacher. Her plans changed quickly when she began working in NYC as a buyer of women's clothing at an upscale retail store. The job complemented her natural sense of fashion and she loved the challenge of buying the latest styles. She enjoyed telling the story of nervously staging potential outfits for Eleanor Roosevelt in hope of a sale. Lu always received compliments on her clothes into her 90's. Even in her last days she had to be sure to put her pearls on before seeing the doctor.

Lu was quietly and passionately devoted to her faith. From baptism to marriage Lu attended St. Peters Episcopal Church in Port Chester. As a young church goer she was proud of her attendance record and once old enough spent many hours teaching and serving the Sunday school. When she retired to Venice with her husband Harry, Lu was one of the original group who formed the Venice Good Shepherd Church when its services were held in the Venice YMCA and was involved in activities aimed at funding and building the current church building. She was a long term member of the Alter Guild.

Lu was a dear wife who was fortunate to have 2 wonderful marriages. Lu meet Harry Caldwell on a blind date arranged by mutual friends and they were married on February 7, 1954. Together they raised 4 children instilling family values and building lifelong memories through outings and family vacations. Working together Lu and Harry built a successful fundraising business in the early 1970s. She was married to Harry for 42 years until his death on May 5, 1996.

After Harry's passing, Lu caught the eye of a longtime family friend Joe Moore. On January 10, 1998 Lu married Joe Moore and brought 4 more children into the extended family. Lu and Joe split their time with winters in Florida and summers at Joe's lake house in NY. Joe rekindled Lu's adventurous spirit. Together they traveled, explored new places and were able to share wonderful adventures together such as attending sailing school, walking the Great Wall of China, cruising the Rhine, scalloping in Nantucket and shelling on Sanibel Island.

Lu was strong, determined, and full of grace and always had a positive attitude. The grace she showed throughout her life as well as in her death. A pat on the hand or a smile from her would make you feel okay again in a sad moment. After her onset of dementia, she said now that she had trouble remembering things she had lots of new surprises to look forward to. Later in her life, it wasn't always clear that Lu was following/hearing a conversation, but she often surprised us by interjecting a sharp, funny quip.

Lu was loyal to friends and family and touched many lives. Most of the friends she made were friends for life, but Lu's family were always the priority. She never missed a weekend skype with family and when together wanted to be a part of whatever her family was doing, whether that be playing Rummikub, putting together puzzles, or making Christmas cards. Her devotion was immense. Her love and attention to her grandchildren was no secret.

Lu is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Lorraine Miles and first husband Harry Caldwell. Lu is survived by her husband Joe Moore of Venice Florida, and brother Allison Loewenstine (Priscilla) of Newtown, CT. Her extended family with Joe includes 4 daughters: Cindy Caldwell, Claudia Michelman (Dave), Carol Bishop (Charles), Betsy Juliano (Michael); 3 sons: Harry Caldwell, Joeb Moore (Jennifer), John Moore (Kristin); 10 grandchildren: Ben Michelman (Julia), Emily Michelman (Zev), Katie Bishop, Claire Bishop, Ben Moore, Ander Moore, Lizzy Moore, Nikki Juliano, Nancy Juliano, Lucy Juliano; 3 great grandchildren: Charlie Schechter Michelman, Sammy Schechter Michelman, Josselyn Michelman Nakamura.

A virtual service will be held at 3 p.m. on September 12 from the memorial gardens of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Venice where her cremains will be interred. Contact Good Shepherd Church for more information.



