|
|
Preston, Lucille
Jun 22, 1921 - Mar 22, 2020
Lucille "Sweets" Preston passed away quietly in her sleep on Sunday March 22nd surrounded by family.
She was born and raised in Harlem, New York in 1921 and rose to fame as a dancer in the Swing Era of the late 1930's and 40's with her husband, Luther "Slim" Preston.
The dance team of 'Slim & Sweets' toured the around the Country, played the USO tours and was a part of the 'Chitlin Circuit' during the Jim Crow south. It was Lucille's idea to form the famous club called "The Copasetics" in honor of the memory of the famous dancer, Bill Robinson.
She was a devout Catholic and for most of her life she attended mass everyday.
Later in life she was hired as a cook for the priest at Holy Family Church in New Rochelle, NY.
She worked for and volunteered for the Girl Scouts USA for over 40 years.
Lucille is survived by her daughter, Sharon Preston-Folta, one grandson, two great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020