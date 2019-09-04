|
Di Fiore, Luigi
Jun 29, 1937 - Aug 30, 2019
Luigi Di Fiore, 82, of Venice passed away August 30, 2019 at his home. He was born June 29, 1937 in Piaggine, Italy to the late Francesco and Giuseppina D' Elia Di Fiore. He spent most of his life as a shepherd in Italy and was of the catholic faith. He loved dancing, music and wine and will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather.
Luigi is survived by his wife Pasqualina, his son, Franco (Nikki), daughters, Maria Koss (Daniel) and Anna Grillo (Jeff), three brothers, Felice, Pasquale and Carmelo and a sister Annamaria as well as nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
There will be a visitation Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Farley Funeral Home in Venice with a mass of Christian burial 10:00am Friday at Epiphany Cathedral. Interment will follow in Venice Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
