Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany Cathedral
Resources
More Obituaries for Luigi Fiore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luigi Di Fiore


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luigi Di Fiore Obituary
Di Fiore, Luigi
Jun 29, 1937 - Aug 30, 2019
Luigi Di Fiore, 82, of Venice passed away August 30, 2019 at his home. He was born June 29, 1937 in Piaggine, Italy to the late Francesco and Giuseppina D' Elia Di Fiore. He spent most of his life as a shepherd in Italy and was of the catholic faith. He loved dancing, music and wine and will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather.
Luigi is survived by his wife Pasqualina, his son, Franco (Nikki), daughters, Maria Koss (Daniel) and Anna Grillo (Jeff), three brothers, Felice, Pasquale and Carmelo and a sister Annamaria as well as nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
There will be a visitation Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Farley Funeral Home in Venice with a mass of Christian burial 10:00am Friday at Epiphany Cathedral. Interment will follow in Venice Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luigi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Download Now