Gallegos-Cabrera, Luis
Oct 4, 1969 - Feb 16, 2019
Luis Gallegos-Cabrera, 49, of Palmetto, Florida, died on Feb 16, 2019. Visitation will be held from 2pm to 3pm on Feb 20, 2019, at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Manasota, 1221 523rd Ave E, Bradenton FL 34203. Services will be held at 1pm on Feb 20, 2019 at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Manasota, 1221 53rd Ave E, Bradenton FL 34203. Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale & Sons.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
