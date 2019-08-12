|
Paez Trujillo, Luis Ricardo (Ricky)
August 7, 2019
Ricardo died on August 7, 2019, after being struck by a vehicle as he was skateboarding to mass. He was twenty-seven years old. Ricardo was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church, Sarasota, and had a love for God which made him special. He had a kind, forgiving, lovely heart. Children loved him. Ricardo was a very special person. His death will leave a void in many lives. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He graduated from Sarasota High School and received an Associate Degree from the State College of Florida. Ricardo was presently a student at the University of Florida where he was pursuing a degree in Engineering.
Ricardo is survived by his mother, Nancy Trujillo, grandmother Rebeca de Trujillo, aunt Elema Trujillo, uncle Wladimir Rojas, cousins Rodrigo Bustos and Maria Bustos, his Goddaughter Mareleni Grace Munivez and his friend and mentor Joe Barnette.
He was an organ donor. A flag flies in his honor at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. His organs potentially saved eight lives and provided help to seventy-five others.
Ricardo was a giving man who always had a smile on his face. He was a champion racquetball player winning many local, regional, national and collegiate championships.
Viewing hours will be Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 40 North Orange Ave, Sarasota, Florida 34236. Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 7:30 pm at St Jude Catholic Church, 3930 17th St., Sarasota, Florida 34235.
Memorial donations can be made to Community of Franciscan Friars of the Renewal, Community Almoner, 421 E. 155th Street, Bronx, NY 10455 or online to [email protected] .com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019