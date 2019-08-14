|
|
|
Davis,
Lunar Fitzgerald
Dec 31, 1963 - Aug 1, 2019
Lunar Fitzgerald Davis, 55, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Clewiston, Florida, died on Aug 1, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5pm to 7pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Living Hope Worship Inc, 1760 East Ave. Sarasota. Services will be held at 7:15pmon Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Living Hope Worship Inc, 1760 East Ave. Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019