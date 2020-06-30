Henderson, Lutrissa
Aug 12, 1959 - Jun 25, 2020
Lutrissa Henderson, 60, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Jun 25, 2020. Services will be held at Services and Burial will be private at Visitation: 6-8 pm Thursday @ Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.