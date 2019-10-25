|
|
Lombardi, Lydia
Feb 12, 1928 - Oct 19, 2019
Lydia Lombardi, 91, of Temecula California, born in Pittston PA, passed away October 19, 2019 after a brief illness.
She is survived by her daughters Becky and Phyllis, sons Joseph and Raymond, 10 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be Friday, November 1, from 9:30-10:30AM at Farley Funeral home with a service to follow.
Interment will be at 12:30pm at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2019