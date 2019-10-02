|
Peters, Lydia
May 30, 1931 - Sept 14, 2019
PETERS, Lydia Provenzano (Fanelli) passed away on September 14, 2019, in Sarasota, Florida. Lydia was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 30, 1931. She married Antonio Provenzano in Detroit. They were blessed with five children. Antonio preceded her in death, as well as her third son, Anthony "Tony" Provenzano. Lydia married Theodore "Ted" Peters, Jr. in Michigan. They relocated to Sarasota where they filled their lives with family, friends, art and culture. Ted also preceded Lydia in death.
Lydia is survived by her children, Mario, (Jo), David, Patti, and Victor; grandchildren, Anthony (Katie), Erika (Iain), James, Michael (Jackie), Amber (John), and Joseph (Tara); great grandchildren, Jack, Vinny, George, Doug, Reagan, and Logan; siblings, Lillian and Aggie; stepsons, Rod and Gary.
Lydia was a beautiful, gentle and gracious soul. She took an interest in the lives of her family and friends, near and far. She was a consummate host, a patron of the arts and a champion for causes she held close to her heart. Lydia was a protector, a teacher and an inspiration to us all. Her kind eyes, warm smile and soft voice were a comfort to many. She is deeply missed.
A private family service was held at St. Martha's Catholic Church of Sarasota. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Safe Place and Women Crisis Center of Sarasota, https://www.sparcc.net or AIDS United, www.aidsunited.org.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019